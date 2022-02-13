Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) Shares Purchased by Mariner LLC

Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) by 33.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 54,433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,521 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Crown were worth $5,486,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Crown in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Crown in the second quarter valued at $30,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Crown by 33.1% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Crown in the third quarter valued at $115,000. Finally, Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. bought a new stake in Crown in the third quarter valued at $171,000. 87.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CCK. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Crown in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Crown from $136.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Crown from $138.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Crown from $129.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Crown from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Crown presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.77.

Shares of Crown stock opened at $116.58 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $110.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.32. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $94.11 and a 52 week high of $118.97. The stock has a market cap of $14.91 billion, a PE ratio of 26.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.12.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.79 billion. Crown had a return on equity of 36.22% and a net margin of 5.01%. Crown’s revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.50 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 7.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Crown declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, December 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the industrial products company to buy up to 22.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Crown Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of packaging products and equipment for consumer goods. The firm offers aerosol cans, beverage, promotional, and transit packaging, closures and capping, and food cans. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging.

