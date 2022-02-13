T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Shares Sold by Mariner LLC

Mariner LLC lowered its stake in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 1.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 47,505 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 690 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $6,069,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMUS. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 1.2% during the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 254,545 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $36,866,000 after buying an additional 2,945 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 14.2% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 187,853 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $27,207,000 after buying an additional 23,316 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 13,146.3% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,862 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 10,780 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 4.0% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 96,141 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $13,924,000 after buying an additional 3,663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 9.7% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 8,139 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,179,000 after buying an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. 43.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $165.00 price objective on T-Mobile US in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $152.00 price objective on T-Mobile US in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. UBS Group set a $170.00 price objective on T-Mobile US in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Raymond James upgraded T-Mobile US from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $151.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $175.00 price objective on T-Mobile US in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.76.

In related news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 120,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.40, for a total value of $14,448,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:TMUS opened at $124.48 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $114.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $122.73. The firm has a market cap of $155.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.62, a PEG ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 0.53. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.51 and a 52-week high of $150.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.94. The firm had revenue of $20.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.12 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 6.15% and a net margin of 4.21%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

T-Mobile US Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

