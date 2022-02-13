UnlimitedIP Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.52 Million (UIP)

UnlimitedIP (CURRENCY:UIP) traded 10% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 13th. Over the last week, UnlimitedIP has traded up 23.8% against the US dollar. UnlimitedIP has a total market cap of $1.52 million and approximately $54,742.00 worth of UnlimitedIP was traded on exchanges in the last day. One UnlimitedIP coin can now be purchased for $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002346 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001194 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00004034 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002347 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.28 or 0.00038229 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.13 or 0.00105948 BTC.

UnlimitedIP Profile

UIP is a coin. Its launch date was December 26th, 2017. UnlimitedIP’s total supply is 2,839,985,525 coins and its circulating supply is 1,539,985,525 coins. The official website for UnlimitedIP is www.unlimitedip.io . UnlimitedIP’s official Twitter account is @IPStock_ips and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The UnlimitedIP (UIP) is a new smart trading platform. It uses influential blockchain technology like any other dispersed ledgers. Moreover, traceability is essential to the company. Safety to make it fiddle proof is also essential. There are also hash algorithms and timestamp asymmetric encryption protocols. The UIP Token is designed for basic services and transactions on the currency platform. Each of the UIP tokens has its IP and cannot be used in a universal manner. So, what is the token actually good for? It’s designed to be used for many different purposes. This includes when someone is using it for recreational copyright transactions. “

