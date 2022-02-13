Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH) Shares Purchased by Zacks Investment Management

Zacks Investment Management boosted its position in Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH) by 64.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,590 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,375 shares during the quarter. Zacks Investment Management’s holdings in Option Care Health were worth $888,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Option Care Health by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Option Care Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $71,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Option Care Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $89,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Option Care Health by 483.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 5,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Option Care Health during the 3rd quarter valued at about $197,000. 95.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on OPCH shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Option Care Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Option Care Health from $23.50 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Option Care Health from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.67.

In related news, COO Harriet Booker sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total transaction of $141,660.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In the last three months, insiders have sold 18,000 shares of company stock valued at $448,260. Corporate insiders own 47.00% of the company’s stock.

OPCH opened at $24.18 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.88. The company has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a PE ratio of 52.57 and a beta of 1.35. Option Care Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.02 and a 1 year high of $28.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.67.

Option Care Health, Inc engages in the provision of home and alternate site infusion services. The firm provides infusion therapy and other ancillary healthcare services through a national network of full-service pharmacies. The company contracts with managed care organizations, third-party payers, hospitals, physicians, and other referral sources to provide pharmaceuticals and complex compounded solutions to patients for intravenous delivery in the patients’ homes or other nonhospital settings.

