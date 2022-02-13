Zacks Investment Management Makes New $1.10 Million Investment in iShares MSCI UAE ETF (NASDAQ:UAE)

Zacks Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI UAE ETF (NASDAQ:UAE) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 73,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,095,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI UAE ETF by 181,200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,812 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI UAE ETF by 996.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 11,635 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI UAE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Atom Investors LP increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI UAE ETF by 40.4% in the 2nd quarter. Atom Investors LP now owns 22,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 6,618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI UAE ETF by 10,742.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 27,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 26,855 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:UAE opened at $17.04 on Friday. iShares MSCI UAE ETF has a 12-month low of $12.67 and a 12-month high of $17.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.62.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th were given a dividend of $0.283 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th.

