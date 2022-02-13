Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV) Shares Bought by First Manhattan Co.

First Manhattan Co. raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV) by 391.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 987 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 786 shares during the quarter. First Manhattan Co.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,818,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,486,000 after buying an additional 43,843 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 54,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,631,000 after buying an additional 10,652 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 515,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,611,000 after buying an additional 9,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,331,000.
Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF stock opened at $148.43 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $149.71 and a 200-day moving average of $146.81. Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $128.41 and a 52 week high of $155.00.
