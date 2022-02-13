First Manhattan Co. Reduces Stock Position in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

First Manhattan Co. cut its position in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) by 54.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,971 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co.’s holdings in State Street were worth $167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CX Institutional boosted its stake in shares of State Street by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 7,407 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Cpwm LLC boosted its stake in shares of State Street by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 3,583 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of State Street by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,689 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. CKW Financial Group boosted its stake in shares of State Street by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 1,150 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of State Street by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 47,928 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,060,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. 89.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:STT opened at $99.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $36.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.59. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.20. State Street Co. has a one year low of $71.37 and a one year high of $104.87.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The asset manager reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. State Street had a net margin of 22.39% and a return on equity of 11.49%. State Street’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.69 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that State Street Co. will post 8.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 13th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 31st. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.75%.

In other State Street news, CEO Francisco Aristeguieta sold 22,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.45, for a total transaction of $2,207,790.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael L. Richards sold 262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.58, for a total transaction of $26,089.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 42,949 shares of company stock valued at $4,071,222. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

STT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of State Street from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of State Street from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of State Street from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of State Street from $86.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of State Street from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.58.

State Street Corp. operates as a financial holding company. It conducts business primarily through State Street Bank. The company operates through following business lines: Investment Servicing and Investment Management. The Investment Servicing business offers custody, product and participant-level accounting, daily pricing and administration, master trust and master custody, record-keeping, cash management, foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services, securities finance, deposit and short-term investment facilities, loans and lease financing, investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing, and performance, risk and compliance analytics.

