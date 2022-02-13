Citius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CTXR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Citius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CTXR) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of CTXR stock opened at $1.51 on Friday. Citius Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $1.30 and a twelve month high of $4.56. The company has a market cap of $220.51 million, a P/E ratio of -5.59 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.81.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CTXR. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals by 116.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 28,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 15,476 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals by 127.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 27,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 15,306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CTXR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Citius Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Maxim Group started coverage on Citius Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 target price for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their target price on Citius Pharmaceuticals from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th.

Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the development and commercialization of critical care products, with a focus on anti-infectives in adjunct cancer care, unique prescription products, and stem cell therapy. It is currently advancing four proprietary product candidates: Mino-Lok, which is an antibiotic lock solution used to treat patients with catheter-related bloodstream infections; Mino-Wrap, a liquifying gel-based wrap for reduction of tissue expander infections following breast reconstructive surgeries; Halo-Lido, a corticosteroid-lidocaine topical formulation that is intended to provide anti-inflammatory and anesthetic relief to persons suffering from hemorrhoids; NoveCite, a mesenchymal stem cell therapy for the treatment of acute respiratory distress syndrome.

