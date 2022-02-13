BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:MHN)

BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHN) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0545 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th.

BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund has raised its dividend payment by 14.7% over the last three years.

Shares of MHN stock opened at $13.12 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.43. BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund has a 1 year low of $13.08 and a 1 year high of $15.16.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHN) by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 155,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 28,290 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.50% of BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund worth $2,291,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.50% of the company’s stock.

About BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund

BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its objective is to provide shareholders with current income exempt from federal income tax and New York State and New York City personal income taxes. The company was founded on March 16, 1992 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

