Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR) to Issue $0.37 Monthly Dividend

Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, February 4th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.374 per share by the energy company on Monday, February 28th. This represents a $4.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th.
Sabine Royalty Trust has decreased its dividend payment by 3.9% over the last three years.
Shares of NYSE SBR opened at $50.24 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $45.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.97. Sabine Royalty Trust has a one year low of $29.60 and a one year high of $54.00. The firm has a market cap of $732.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.94 and a beta of 0.73.
About Sabine Royalty Trust
Sabine Royalty Trust is an express trust, which engages in the provision of Sabine Corporation’s royalty and mineral interests. It includes landowner’s royalties, overriding royalty interests, minerals, production payments, and any other similar, non-participatory interest, in certain producing, and proved undeveloped oil and gas properties.
