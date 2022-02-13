Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR) to Issue $0.37 Monthly Dividend

Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, February 4th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.374 per share by the energy company on Monday, February 28th. This represents a $4.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th.

Sabine Royalty Trust has decreased its dividend payment by 3.9% over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE SBR opened at $50.24 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $45.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.97. Sabine Royalty Trust has a one year low of $29.60 and a one year high of $54.00. The firm has a market cap of $732.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.94 and a beta of 0.73.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBR. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $486,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 17,403 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $701,000 after acquiring an additional 1,492 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,601 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period.

About Sabine Royalty Trust

Sabine Royalty Trust is an express trust, which engages in the provision of Sabine Corporation’s royalty and mineral interests. It includes landowner’s royalties, overriding royalty interests, minerals, production payments, and any other similar, non-participatory interest, in certain producing, and proved undeveloped oil and gas properties.

