Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NOM) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NOM) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of 0.044 per share on Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th.

Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 3.4% over the last three years.

Get Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund alerts:

NOM stock opened at $14.75 on Friday. Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund has a twelve month low of $13.50 and a twelve month high of $16.46. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.17.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NOM) by 114.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,499 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,401 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.19% of Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund worth $70,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 2.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund

Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund operates as a closed-end investment trust. Its primary objective is to seek current income exempt from federal and Missouri income tax and secondary objective is the enhancement of portfolio value. The company was founded on May 20, 1993 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.