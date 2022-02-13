Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NOM) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NOM) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of 0.044 per share on Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th.
Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 3.4% over the last three years.
NOM stock opened at $14.75 on Friday. Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund has a twelve month low of $13.50 and a twelve month high of $16.46. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.17.
About Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund
Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund operates as a closed-end investment trust. Its primary objective is to seek current income exempt from federal and Missouri income tax and secondary objective is the enhancement of portfolio value. The company was founded on May 20, 1993 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.
