Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:NPV)

Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NPV) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0485 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th.
Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund has increased its dividend by 7.4% over the last three years.
NPV stock opened at $14.36 on Friday. Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 1 year low of $14.36 and a 1 year high of $17.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.32.
About Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund
Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Virginia. The fund invests primarily in municipal securities rated Baa/BBB or better.
