Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:NPV)

Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NPV) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0485 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th.

Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund has increased its dividend by 7.4% over the last three years.

NPV stock opened at $14.36 on Friday. Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 1 year low of $14.36 and a 1 year high of $17.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.32.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NPV. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund by 9.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 141,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,342,000 after purchasing an additional 12,217 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund during the third quarter valued at about $256,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund by 18.6% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 121,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,014,000 after purchasing an additional 18,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 89,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after purchasing an additional 2,557 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.52% of the company’s stock.

Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund

Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Virginia. The fund invests primarily in municipal securities rated Baa/BBB or better.

