Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.78 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS) will report earnings of ($0.78) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Tarsus Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.85) to ($0.68). The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tarsus Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($0.75) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.82) to ($0.62). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($4.56) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.02) to ($2.40). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Tarsus Pharmaceuticals.

Get Tarsus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.80.

In other Tarsus Pharmaceuticals news, Director Michael Ackermann sold 5,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.68, for a total value of $143,958.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 33.08% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 30,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $882,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 123.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 41.6% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,638 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 125,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,830,000 after buying an additional 2,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 25.2% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 11,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 2,345 shares in the last quarter. 62.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ TARS opened at $14.49 on Thursday. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $14.41 and a 12-month high of $42.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.84.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutic candidates for ophthalmic conditions. Its lead product candidate is TP-03, a novel therapeutic that is in Phase IIb/III for the treatment of blepharitis caused by the infestation of Demodex mites, as well as to treat meibomian gland disease.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (TARS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tarsus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.