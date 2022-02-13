Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.38 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.38) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Schrödinger’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.59) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.01). Schrödinger reported earnings per share of ($0.18) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 111.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Schrödinger will report full year earnings of ($1.37) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.58) to ($1.00). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($1.35) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.19) to ($0.29). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Schrödinger.

Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $29.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.10 million. Schrödinger had a negative net margin of 64.76% and a negative return on equity of 13.24%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS.

SDGR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Schrödinger in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $87.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded Schrödinger from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $82.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on Schrödinger from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Bank of America downgraded Schrödinger from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $80.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Schrödinger from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:SDGR opened at $27.63 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.82 and a beta of 1.09. Schrödinger has a 52 week low of $24.37 and a 52 week high of $117.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.36.

In related news, insider Robert Lorne Abel sold 15,601 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.28, for a total value of $566,004.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schrödinger by 3.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,963,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,025,000 after acquiring an additional 93,733 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Schrödinger by 46.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 98,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,455,000 after buying an additional 31,481 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in Schrödinger by 99.8% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,000 after buying an additional 4,275 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Schrödinger in the second quarter valued at about $157,000. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Schrödinger in the third quarter valued at about $13,065,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.64% of the company’s stock.

Schrödinger Company Profile

SchrÃ¶dinger, Inc provides physics-based software platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates through two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on selling its software for drug discovery in the life sciences industry, as well as to customers in materials science industries.

