Zacks: Analysts Expect First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME) Will Post Earnings of $0.87 Per Share

Equities analysts expect First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME) to post $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for First Merchants’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.86 to $0.89. First Merchants posted earnings per share of $0.91 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that First Merchants will report full year earnings of $3.66 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.56 to $3.76. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $4.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.08 to $4.37. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow First Merchants.

Get First Merchants alerts:

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.04). First Merchants had a net margin of 36.97% and a return on equity of 11.12%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FRME. Hovde Group upgraded shares of First Merchants from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Merchants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st.

First Merchants stock opened at $43.50 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $42.85 and its 200-day moving average is $41.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. First Merchants has a 1 year low of $37.67 and a 1 year high of $50.65. The company has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.15.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. First Merchants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.45%.

In related news, insider Stephan Fluhler sold 3,155 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.34, for a total value of $127,272.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 36 shares of company stock worth $1,504. Corporate insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRME. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in First Merchants during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in First Merchants during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in First Merchants by 144.6% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,639 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 969 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in First Merchants by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,569 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in First Merchants during the 1st quarter valued at about $151,000. 72.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Merchants Company Profile

First Merchants Corp. (Indiana) is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers personal banking, business banking, mortgage lending, treasury management services, and wealth management. The company was founded in September 1982 and is headquartered in Muncie, IN.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Merchants (FRME)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for First Merchants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Merchants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.