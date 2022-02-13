Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NEA) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06

Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NEA) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.058 per share on Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th.
Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund has raised its dividend payment by 2.0% over the last three years.
Shares of NEA stock opened at $13.75 on Friday. Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund has a one year low of $13.68 and a one year high of $16.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.29.
About Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund
Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Asset Management, LLC and Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in undervalued municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income taxes, including the alternative minimum tax.
