$1.05 EPS Expected for Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.05 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Fox Factory’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.96 and the highest is $1.10. Fox Factory posted earnings of $0.90 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Fox Factory will report full-year earnings of $4.49 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.41 to $4.55. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $5.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.90 to $5.30. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Fox Factory.

Get Fox Factory alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fox Factory from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th.

Shares of NASDAQ FOXF opened at $124.03 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Fox Factory has a 12 month low of $117.59 and a 12 month high of $190.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $151.67 and a 200-day moving average of $156.96. The company has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.79.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Fox Factory by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,797,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,416,000 after purchasing an additional 12,221 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fox Factory by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,978,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,239,000 after acquiring an additional 15,741 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Fox Factory by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,659,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,881,000 after acquiring an additional 33,907 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Fox Factory by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,507,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,503,000 after acquiring an additional 5,760 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Fox Factory by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,249,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,476,000 after acquiring an additional 22,267 shares during the period.

About Fox Factory

Fox Factory Holding Corp. engages in designing, engineering, manufacturing and marketing performance ride dynamics products. The firm offers bicycles, side-by-sides and on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all – terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications and motorcycles.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fox Factory (FOXF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Fox Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fox Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.