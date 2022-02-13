Nuveen Preferred and Income 2022 Term Fund (NYSE:JPT) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.12

Nuveen Preferred and Income 2022 Term Fund (NYSE:JPT) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.119 per share on Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.14%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th.
Nuveen Preferred and Income 2022 Term Fund has decreased its dividend by 3.1% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.
Shares of NYSE JPT opened at $23.24 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.67. Nuveen Preferred and Income 2022 Term Fund has a 12-month low of $23.19 and a 12-month high of $26.40.
About Nuveen Preferred and Income 2022 Term Fund
Nuveen Preferred and Income 2022 Term Fund provides access to both the exchange-traded and over-the-counter preferred securities markets, seeking to capitalize on price discrepancies that may occur between these two markets. The Fund also has the flexibility to opportunistically invest in preferred securities with various coupon structures including fixed-to-floating structures, which may help reduce interest rate risk and enhance performance in a rising rate environment.
