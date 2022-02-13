Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $2.75

Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of 2.75 per share on Friday, March 4th. This represents a $11.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th.

Cable One has increased its dividend payment by 40.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 6 consecutive years. Cable One has a dividend payout ratio of 18.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Cable One to earn $53.42 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $11.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.6%.

Get Cable One alerts:

Shares of Cable One stock opened at $1,538.95 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.64 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01. Cable One has a one year low of $1,448.14 and a one year high of $2,136.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1,638.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,800.18.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Cable One from $2,671.00 to $2,480.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cable One from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,157.83.

In related news, insider Christopher D. Boone sold 158 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,830.00, for a total value of $289,140.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steven Scott Cochran sold 75 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,741.11, for a total transaction of $130,583.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 304 shares of company stock valued at $550,646 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Cable One stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 640 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Cable One were worth $1,224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 86.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cable One Company Profile

Cable ONE, Inc is a cable and broadband communications provider. It provides consumers with an array of communications and entertainment services, including Internet and wireless fiber solutions, cable television and phone service under the brand name Sparklight. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cable One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cable One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.