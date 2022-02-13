BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.10

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.098 per share by the investment management company on Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.91%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th.

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust has increased its dividend by 23.4% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust stock opened at $14.86 on Friday. BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust has a one year low of $14.62 and a one year high of $17.64. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.75.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,103,980 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 47,659 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust were worth $52,830,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

About BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust

BlackRock Ltd. Duration Income Trust is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide current income and capital appreciation. The company was founded on July 13, 2003 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

