CF Industries Holdings, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.30 (NYSE:CF)

CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 2nd, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share by the basic materials company on Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th.

CF Industries has a payout ratio of 22.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect CF Industries to earn $12.95 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 9.3%.

CF stock opened at $76.74 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $68.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $16.46 billion, a PE ratio of 55.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.04. CF Industries has a 1-year low of $42.51 and a 1-year high of $77.24.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CF shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered CF Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. UBS Group boosted their price target on CF Industries from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on CF Industries from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. The analyst cites the company’s disclosure that its Q4 is tracking better thanks to the strong global nitrogen market conditions. Jackson adds that even assuming a moderation from record prices, CF still seems to be pace for free cash flow well in excess of $10 per share, which should accelerate buybacks and provide more dry powder for investments. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on CF Industries from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on CF Industries from $69.00 to $86.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.58.

In other news, VP Bert A. Frost sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $1,625,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Richard A. Hoker sold 71,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.57, for a total value of $4,834,295.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 148,893 shares of company stock worth $10,250,066. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in CF Industries stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) by 47.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,314,073 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 422,514 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.61% of CF Industries worth $67,609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of nitrogen fertilizer. The firm owns and operates nitrogen plants and serves agricultural and industrial customers through its distribution system. It operates through following segments: Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other.

