CF Industries Holdings, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.30 (NYSE:CF)

CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 2nd, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share by the basic materials company on Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th.
CF Industries has a payout ratio of 22.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect CF Industries to earn $12.95 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 9.3%.
CF stock opened at $76.74 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $68.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $16.46 billion, a PE ratio of 55.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.04. CF Industries has a 1-year low of $42.51 and a 1-year high of $77.24.
In other news, VP Bert A. Frost sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $1,625,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Richard A. Hoker sold 71,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.57, for a total value of $4,834,295.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 148,893 shares of company stock worth $10,250,066. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.
An institutional investor recently raised its position in CF Industries stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) by 47.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,314,073 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 422,514 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.61% of CF Industries worth $67,609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 90.46% of the company’s stock.
About CF Industries
CF Industries Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of nitrogen fertilizer. The firm owns and operates nitrogen plants and serves agricultural and industrial customers through its distribution system. It operates through following segments: Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other.
