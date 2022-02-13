Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR) Declares $0.02 Monthly Dividend

Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of 0.021 per share by the investment management company on Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th.
Invesco Senior Income Trust has increased its dividend by 19.8% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
VVR opened at $4.43 on Friday. Invesco Senior Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $4.12 and a fifty-two week high of $4.53. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.40 and its 200 day moving average is $4.40.
Invesco Senior Income Trust Company Profile
Invesco Senior Income Trust operates as a closed-end investment trust. The firm’s investment objective is to gain a high level of current income consistent with the preservation of capital. The company was founded on June 23, 1998 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.
