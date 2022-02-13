Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR) Declares $0.02 Monthly Dividend

Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of 0.021 per share by the investment management company on Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th.

Invesco Senior Income Trust has increased its dividend by 19.8% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

VVR opened at $4.43 on Friday. Invesco Senior Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $4.12 and a fifty-two week high of $4.53. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.40 and its 200 day moving average is $4.40.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 203,005 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $904,000 after acquiring an additional 9,927 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $59,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $275,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,000,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,528,555 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $38,037,000 after acquiring an additional 312,986 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Senior Income Trust Company Profile

Invesco Senior Income Trust operates as a closed-end investment trust. The firm’s investment objective is to gain a high level of current income consistent with the preservation of capital. The company was founded on June 23, 1998 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

