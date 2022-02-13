PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) Plans $0.25 Quarterly Dividend

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th.

PacWest Bancorp has decreased its dividend by 56.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. PacWest Bancorp has a payout ratio of 20.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect PacWest Bancorp to earn $4.94 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.2%.

Get PacWest Bancorp alerts:

PacWest Bancorp stock opened at $49.89 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $46.99 and its 200-day moving average is $45.52. The company has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.77. PacWest Bancorp has a 12 month low of $34.50 and a 12 month high of $51.81.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.14. PacWest Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 44.87%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that PacWest Bancorp will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on PacWest Bancorp from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Raymond James raised their target price on PacWest Bancorp from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Truist Financial raised their target price on PacWest Bancorp from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PacWest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on PacWest Bancorp from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.00.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in PacWest Bancorp stock. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) by 11.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in PacWest Bancorp were worth $519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 87.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PacWest Bancorp

PacWest Bancorp is a bank holding company, which specializes in financial and banking solutions. Through the Pacific Western Bank, it offers commercial banking services including real estate, construction, commercial loans, comprehensive deposit, and treasury management services to small and middle-market businesses.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PacWest Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PacWest Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.