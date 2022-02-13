Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROV) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.14

Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROV) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 25th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.14 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th.
Provident Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 54.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.
Shares of PROV opened at $16.99 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.63 million, a P/E ratio of 13.07 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Provident Financial has a twelve month low of $14.50 and a twelve month high of $18.48.
A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Provident Financial stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROV) by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,408 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.51% of Provident Financial worth $653,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.12% of the company’s stock.
About Provident Financial
Provident Financial Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. Its services include checking, savings, investment services, mobile banking, online banking, merchant services, cyber security tips, and loan programs and application. The company was founded in January 1996 and is headquartered in Riverside, CA.
