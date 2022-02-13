Cintas Co. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.95 (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 11th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of 0.95 per share by the business services provider on Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th.

Cintas has raised its dividend payment by 65.9% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 39 years. Cintas has a dividend payout ratio of 31.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Cintas to earn $12.07 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.5%.

Cintas stock opened at $375.53 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $38.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.06, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $412.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $410.63. Cintas has a 52 week low of $321.39 and a 52 week high of $461.44.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 32.05%. Cintas’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.62 EPS. Research analysts expect that Cintas will post 10.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CTAS shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Cintas from $399.00 to $416.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Cintas from $410.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. StockNews.com cut shares of Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Cintas from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Cintas from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cintas presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $438.78.

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniform through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

