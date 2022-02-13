Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.27

Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.27 per share by the oil and gas producer on Wednesday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 15th. This is a boost from Black Stone Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25.

Black Stone Minerals has decreased its dividend payment by 40.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Black Stone Minerals has a dividend payout ratio of 90.8% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Research analysts expect Black Stone Minerals to earn $1.20 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 90.0%.

Shares of Black Stone Minerals stock opened at $12.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.63 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.23. Black Stone Minerals has a fifty-two week low of $8.37 and a fifty-two week high of $12.75.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BSM. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Black Stone Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Black Stone Minerals from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.65.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSM. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Black Stone Minerals by 41.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,157,380 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $33,942,000 after acquiring an additional 918,817 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Black Stone Minerals by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 441,267 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,559,000 after acquiring an additional 22,046 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Black Stone Minerals during the third quarter worth $252,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 115.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 22,182 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 11,909 shares in the last quarter. 15.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Black Stone Minerals

Black Stone Minerals LP is an exploration company. The firm engages in the exploration of oil and natural gas minerals. It focuses in the operation of Louisiana-Mississippi Salt Basins, Western Gulf, Permian Basin, Palo Duro Basin, East Texas Basin, Anadarko Basin, Appalachian Basin, Arkoma Basin, Bend Arch-Fort Worth, and Southwestern Wyoming.

