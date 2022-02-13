$2.50 EPS Expected for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) This Quarter

Analysts expect Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) to announce $2.50 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Union Pacific’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.59 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.26. Union Pacific posted earnings of $2.00 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Union Pacific will report full-year earnings of $11.47 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.17 to $11.80. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $12.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.44 to $13.50. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Union Pacific.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.61 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 44.50% and a net margin of 29.92%. Union Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.36 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James cut their target price on Union Pacific from $290.00 to $285.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Union Pacific from $252.00 to $261.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Stephens upped their price target on Union Pacific from $257.00 to $278.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Union Pacific from $264.00 to $271.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on Union Pacific from $300.00 to $306.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $262.33.

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.21, for a total transaction of $1,801,575.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 2,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total transaction of $614,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNP. Rational Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 127.7% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 30,000 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 5,078 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UNP opened at $238.81 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $246.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $231.46. Union Pacific has a 52-week low of $195.68 and a 52-week high of $256.11. The firm has a market cap of $152.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.00, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

Union Pacific announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the railroad operator to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 47.44%.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

