MFS Multimarket Income Trust (MMT) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 on February 28th

MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share by the closed-end fund on Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.48%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th.

MFS Multimarket Income Trust has decreased its dividend payment by 0.5% over the last three years.

MFS Multimarket Income Trust stock opened at $5.66 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.33. MFS Multimarket Income Trust has a 12-month low of $5.43 and a 12-month high of $6.65.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in MFS Multimarket Income Trust by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 628,561 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $3,929,000 after acquiring an additional 22,426 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in MFS Multimarket Income Trust by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 52,687 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 5,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in MFS Multimarket Income Trust by 116.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,000 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 3,762 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.83% of the company’s stock.

About MFS Multimarket Income Trust

MFS Multimarket Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by MFS Investment Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe with greater emphasis on United States. It seeks to invest in fixed income securities issued by U.S. Government, foreign government, mortgage backed, and other asset-backed securities of U.S.

