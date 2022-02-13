Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.02 (NYSEAMERICAN:CIK)

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIK) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be given a dividend of 0.0225 per share on Wednesday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 15th.

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund has raised its dividend payment by 1.1% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

NYSEAMERICAN CIK opened at $3.22 on Friday. Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund has a one year low of $3.10 and a one year high of $3.64.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund in the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 22,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 4,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 52,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 3,998 shares during the last quarter. 9.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fund, which engages in investing in the fixed income markets and companies operating across diversified industries. It seeks current income consistent with the preservation of capital by investing primarily in fixed-income securities. The company was founded on February 11, 1987 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

