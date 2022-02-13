Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.02 (NYSEAMERICAN:CIK)

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIK) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be given a dividend of 0.0225 per share on Wednesday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 15th.
Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund has raised its dividend payment by 1.1% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.
NYSEAMERICAN CIK opened at $3.22 on Friday. Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund has a one year low of $3.10 and a one year high of $3.64.
About Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund
Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fund, which engages in investing in the fixed income markets and companies operating across diversified industries. It seeks current income consistent with the preservation of capital by investing primarily in fixed-income securities. The company was founded on February 11, 1987 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
