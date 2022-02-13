PAC Protocol Achieves Market Cap of $25.79 Million (PAC)

PAC Protocol (CURRENCY:PAC) traded down 2.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 13th. One PAC Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, PAC Protocol has traded 22.4% lower against the US dollar. PAC Protocol has a total market cap of $25.79 million and approximately $95,101.00 worth of PAC Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get PAC Protocol alerts:

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002257 BTC.

Star Atlas DAO (POLIS) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00006056 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000270 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded up 302.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000021 BTC.

MONK (MONK) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000306 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0566 or 0.00000133 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kanga Exchange Token (KNG) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.46 or 0.00010514 BTC.

PAC Protocol Coin Profile

PAC is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. PAC Protocol’s total supply is 16,023,129,470 coins and its circulating supply is 16,133,096,934 coins. PAC Protocol’s official Twitter account is @Paccoinofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “PAC Global (formerly PACcoin) describes itself as a digital payment network that aims to connect merchants and consumers with a fast, secure, and cost-effective way to send money globally. PAC's coin design allows up to 5% of all mined coins to be allocated to the community voted charitable causes via a diplomatic governance model to support humanitarian causes around the world. PAC aims to become the most user-friendly digital currency available today. “

Buying and Selling PAC Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAC Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PAC Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PAC Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “PACUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for PAC Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PAC Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.