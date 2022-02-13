Ink (INK) Reaches Market Capitalization of $431,459.37

Ink (CURRENCY:INK) traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 13th. Over the last week, Ink has traded 9.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Ink coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ink has a total market capitalization of $431,459.37 and approximately $65,162.00 worth of Ink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002351 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001974 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.08 or 0.00044822 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,929.38 or 0.06882115 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $42,481.95 or 0.99804754 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.55 or 0.00048268 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00006620 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.98 or 0.00049291 BTC.

Ink Profile

Ink’s genesis date was October 28th, 2017. Ink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 463,910,527 coins. The official website for Ink is ink.one . Ink’s official Twitter account is @inklabsfound and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Ink is medium.com/@inklabsfoundation . The Reddit community for Ink is /r/InkLabsFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ink is aims to provide Sovereign Consortium Blockchains to different use cases, to build a blockchain based infrastructure for the Creative Industry where various applications were possible and correlate to each other in one system. Based on public blockchain (Qtum), an Intellectual Property Assets Exchange is built as a trusted corridor for cash generation and token issuance, making it an integrated ecosystem. At the same time, the cross-chain protocol enables value and information to flow freely between public blockchain and consortium blockchains “

