Diligence (IRA) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $149.00

Diligence (CURRENCY:IRA) traded 454.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 13th. Diligence has a total market cap of $7,484.05 and approximately $149.00 worth of Diligence was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Diligence has traded up 114.1% against the US dollar. One Diligence coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Diligence alerts:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00008274 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.24 or 0.00009953 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000506 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000014 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC.

GoldFund (GFUN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000007 BTC.

1Million Token (1MT) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000726 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Diligence Profile

IRA is a coin. Diligence’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins. Diligence’s official Twitter account is @iradiligence and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Diligence is ira-africa.com

Diligence Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Diligence directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Diligence should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Diligence using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “IRAUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Diligence Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Diligence and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.