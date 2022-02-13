CryptoFlow (CFL) Market Capitalization Reaches $530,676.76

CryptoFlow (CURRENCY:CFL) traded 8.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 13th. Over the last seven days, CryptoFlow has traded up 8.2% against the US dollar. One CryptoFlow coin can now be purchased for $0.0058 or 0.00000014 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. CryptoFlow has a market cap of $530,676.76 and $410.00 worth of CryptoFlow was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get CryptoFlow alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002351 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001974 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.08 or 0.00044822 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,929.38 or 0.06882115 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,481.95 or 0.99804754 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.55 or 0.00048268 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00006620 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.98 or 0.00049291 BTC.

About CryptoFlow

CryptoFlow’s total supply is 386,848,901 coins and its circulating supply is 92,026,159 coins. CryptoFlow’s official Twitter account is @CryptoFlow7 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for CryptoFlow is cryptoflow.co.uk

CryptoFlow Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoFlow directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryptoFlow should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CryptoFlow using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CryptoFlow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CryptoFlow and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.