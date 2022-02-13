Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ) Short Interest Up 150.0% in January

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 24,500 shares, a growth of 150.0% from the January 15th total of 9,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 37,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

NASDAQ PRFZ opened at $179.39 on Friday. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF has a twelve month low of $165.73 and a twelve month high of $202.21. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $184.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $186.15.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000.

