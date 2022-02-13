Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD) Short Interest Down 53.8% in January

Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 983,900 shares, a decrease of 53.8% from the January 15th total of 2,130,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,755,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

QYLD opened at $20.38 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.31. Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF has a 52 week low of $19.43 and a 52 week high of $23.58.

Get Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 25th were paid a dividend of $0.203 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 24th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of QYLD. Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its position in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 1,050,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,300,000 after purchasing an additional 350,000 shares during the period. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $368,000. Fluent Financial LLC acquired a new position in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $404,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 152.6% during the 4th quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 37,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $824,000 after purchasing an additional 22,431 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Resource Council acquired a new position in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $792,000.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.