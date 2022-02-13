Petros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTPI) Short Interest Update

Petros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTPI) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 842,700 shares, a decrease of 54.9% from the January 15th total of 1,870,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,580,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

In other news, Director John D. Shulman bought 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,500,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 48.79% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PTPI. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Petros Pharmaceuticals by 147.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 58,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 35,060 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Petros Pharmaceuticals by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 107,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 18,796 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Petros Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of Petros Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. 9.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:PTPI opened at $1.55 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.54 and a 200-day moving average of $2.38. Petros Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $1.19 and a one year high of $5.20.

Petros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PTPI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.15 million for the quarter. Petros Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 73.47% and a negative net margin of 53.76%.

Petros Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Petros Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in identifying, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutics for men's health issues in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Prescription Medications and Medical Devices. The company develops H100, a novel and patented topical formulation candidate for the treatment of acute Peyronie's disease.

