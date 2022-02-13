First Manhattan Co. Reduces Holdings in Five Point Holdings, LLC (NYSE:FPH)

First Manhattan Co. cut its position in shares of Five Point Holdings, LLC (NYSE:FPH) by 38.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,000 shares during the quarter. First Manhattan Co.’s holdings in Five Point were worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Five Point by 13.0% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 406,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,180,000 after buying an additional 46,832 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Five Point by 9.7% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,913,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,476,000 after buying an additional 433,471 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Five Point by 11.4% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 47,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 4,878 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Five Point by 1.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 204,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,598,000 after buying an additional 3,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Five Point by 4.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 73,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after buying an additional 2,855 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.78% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Five Point from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd.

Five Point stock opened at $6.21 on Friday. Five Point Holdings, LLC has a 1 year low of $5.26 and a 1 year high of $8.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.05. The company has a market cap of $927.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.23 and a beta of 1.40.

Five Point Holdings LLC engages in the development and design of mixed-use, master-planned communities that combine residential, commercial, retail, educational, and recreational elements with public amenities. It operates through the following segments: Valencia, San Francisco, Great Park, and Commercial.

