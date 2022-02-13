First Manhattan Co. Decreases Stock Position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

First Manhattan Co. reduced its position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 7.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,311 shares of the company’s stock after selling 335 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co.’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Activision Blizzard by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its stake in Activision Blizzard by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 6,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in Activision Blizzard by 42.9% during the 3rd quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in Activision Blizzard by 68.5% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Activision Blizzard by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.12% of the company’s stock.

ATVI opened at $81.50 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.56. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.40 and a 52 week high of $104.53. The company has a market capitalization of $63.48 billion, a PE ratio of 23.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 5.56, a current ratio of 5.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.06). Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 30.65% and a return on equity of 15.48%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. This is a boost from Activision Blizzard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. Activision Blizzard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.62%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ATVI. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Activision Blizzard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $125.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. MKM Partners raised shares of Activision Blizzard from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.71.

Activision Blizzard, Inc is a developer and publisher of interactive entertainment content and services. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment, and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment delivers content through both premium and free-to-play offerings and generates revenue from full-game and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision products.

