First Manhattan Co. Reduces Holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

First Manhattan Co. lowered its position in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) by 26.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,243 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,144 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co.’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 32.9% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,376,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,835,000 after purchasing an additional 1,826,997 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,965,000. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 49.3% during the third quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 11,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $905,000 after purchasing an additional 3,681 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 93.2% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 342,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,807,000 after buying an additional 165,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 1.7% in the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 1,304,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,932,000 after buying an additional 21,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.92% of the company’s stock.

AEP stock opened at $87.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.48. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $74.80 and a 1-year high of $91.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $88.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.63. The firm has a market cap of $44.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.30, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.35.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is 65.14%.

In other American Electric Power news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.91, for a total transaction of $188,811.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,300 shares of company stock valued at $546,084. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AEP. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $111.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Electric Power presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.18.

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries.

