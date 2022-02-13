Invesco Ltd. Increases Holdings in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI)

Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) by 10.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,044,327 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 187,984 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Power Integrations were worth $202,369,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Power Integrations by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,380,189 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $523,558,000 after buying an additional 116,129 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Power Integrations by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,177,515 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $178,687,000 after buying an additional 61,994 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN raised its stake in Power Integrations by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,821,532 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $149,475,000 after buying an additional 41,399 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Power Integrations by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,126,062 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $92,554,000 after buying an additional 51,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Power Integrations by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 891,933 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $73,193,000 after buying an additional 14,265 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna raised shares of Power Integrations from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Power Integrations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on shares of Power Integrations from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Power Integrations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.67.

In other Power Integrations news, CEO Balu Balakrishnan sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.30, for a total value of $819,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Sandeep Nayyar sold 1,114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.72, for a total transaction of $88,808.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 26,183 shares of company stock valued at $2,533,705 in the last ninety days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Power Integrations stock opened at $84.52 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.22 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $85.87 and a 200 day moving average of $95.68. Power Integrations, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.50 and a fifty-two week high of $110.66.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.08. Power Integrations had a net margin of 22.16% and a return on equity of 17.98%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. This is an increase from Power Integrations’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.29%.

Power Integrations, Inc engages in the design, development and marketing of analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits and other electronic components and circuitry used in high voltage power conversion. Its products are used in power converters that convert electricity from a high-voltage source to the type of power required for a specified downstream use.

