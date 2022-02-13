Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) to Issue Dividend Increase – $1.42 Per Share

Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 26th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of 1.42 per share by the oil and gas company on Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34.

Chevron has raised its dividend by 18.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 34 years. Chevron has a dividend payout ratio of 58.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Chevron to earn $9.42 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $5.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 60.3%.

Shares of CVX stock opened at $138.81 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $124.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $112.34. Chevron has a 52 week low of $91.35 and a 52 week high of $139.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $267.58 billion, a PE ratio of 17.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.13 by ($0.57). Chevron had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 9.62%. The company had revenue of $48.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 91.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Chevron will post 11.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 9,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.06, for a total value of $1,072,164.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider David A. Inchausti sold 7,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.29, for a total value of $945,288.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 586,582 shares of company stock valued at $75,879,165 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management raised its stake in Chevron by 1.8% in the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 19,531 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,981,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Chevron by 3.1% in the second quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 34,480 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,611,000 after buying an additional 1,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Chevron by 6.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,302,417 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,440,693,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513,296 shares in the last quarter. 64.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CVX shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Chevron from $137.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Chevron from $146.00 to $142.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Chevron from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Chevron from $155.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.75.

Chevron

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

