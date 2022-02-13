Cadogan Petroleum (LON:CAD) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.40

Cadogan Petroleum plc (LON:CAD) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 3.40 ($0.05) and traded as low as GBX 2.82 ($0.04). Cadogan Petroleum shares last traded at GBX 2.82 ($0.04), with a volume of 923 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of £6.88 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.20. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 3.20 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 3.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 24.18 and a quick ratio of 11.13.

Cadogan Petroleum plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and condensate in Ukraine. The company operates through three segments: Exploration and Production, Service, and Trading. It holds working interests in two license areas, including Monastyretska and Bitlyanska located in the Carpathian basin.

