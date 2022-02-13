Exxe Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:AXXA) Short Interest Down 99.4% in January

Exxe Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:AXXA) saw a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 99.4% from the January 15th total of 17,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,635,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS AXXA opened at $0.03 on Friday. Exxe Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.02 and a fifty-two week high of $0.18. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.03.

About Exxe Group

Exxe Group, Inc is a diversified corporation focusing on realestate, and selected fintech and private equity investments. The company was founded on April 13, 2009 and headquartered in New York, NY.

