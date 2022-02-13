Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:NUW)

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NUW) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.039 per share on Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th.

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund has decreased its dividend by 20.9% over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE NUW opened at $15.71 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.34 and its 200-day moving average is $16.74. Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund has a 1 year low of $15.50 and a 1 year high of $17.77.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 56,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $934,000 after acquiring an additional 6,381 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 58,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $990,000 after acquiring an additional 1,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 167,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,888,000 after acquiring an additional 6,109 shares during the last quarter.

About Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund makes its investments in the securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

