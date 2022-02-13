BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:BHV) Declares $0.05 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:BHV) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0455 per share on Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th.

BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust has decreased its dividend by 26.9% over the last three years.

BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust stock opened at $17.93 on Friday. BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust has a 12-month low of $15.58 and a 12-month high of $20.24.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:BHV) by 41.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,386 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,886 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust were worth $104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust operates as closed-end investment fund. The company’s investment objective is to provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax and Virginia personal income taxes. It seeks to achieve its investment objectives by investing primarily in municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and Virginia personal income taxes.

