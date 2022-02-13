BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:BHV) Declares $0.05 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:BHV) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0455 per share on Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th.
BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust has decreased its dividend by 26.9% over the last three years.
BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust stock opened at $17.93 on Friday. BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust has a 12-month low of $15.58 and a 12-month high of $20.24.
BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust Company Profile
BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust operates as closed-end investment fund. The company’s investment objective is to provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax and Virginia personal income taxes. It seeks to achieve its investment objectives by investing primarily in municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and Virginia personal income taxes.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust (BHV)
- 2 Tremendous Travel Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/7 – 2/11
- Can Uber (NYSE: UBER) Get Back On Track?
- The Institutions Are Buying Newell Brands, Maybe You Should Too
- Western Digital Stock is Ready to Pick Up
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.