BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MVF) Plans $0.03 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MVF) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0335 per share on Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th.
BlackRock MuniVest Fund has decreased its dividend by 19.5% over the last three years.
Shares of MVF stock opened at $8.51 on Friday. BlackRock MuniVest Fund has a 12-month low of $8.46 and a 12-month high of $9.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.24 and a 200-day moving average of $9.50.
BlackRock MuniVest Fund Company Profile
BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc operates as closed end investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide shareholders with as high a level of current income exempt from federal income taxes as is consistent with its investment policies and prudent investment management. The trust seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing its assets in municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.
