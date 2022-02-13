BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MVF) Plans $0.03 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MVF) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0335 per share on Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund has decreased its dividend by 19.5% over the last three years.

Shares of MVF stock opened at $8.51 on Friday. BlackRock MuniVest Fund has a 12-month low of $8.46 and a 12-month high of $9.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.24 and a 200-day moving average of $9.50.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 108,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after buying an additional 5,509 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 422,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,060,000 after purchasing an additional 14,549 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 201.5% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 85,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $808,000 after purchasing an additional 56,997 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniVest Fund in the 3rd quarter worth $814,000. 22.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund Company Profile

BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc operates as closed end investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide shareholders with as high a level of current income exempt from federal income taxes as is consistent with its investment policies and prudent investment management. The trust seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing its assets in municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

