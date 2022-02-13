Yamaha Motor (OTCMKTS:YAMHF) Announces Earnings Results

Yamaha Motor (OTCMKTS:YAMHF) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.21, reports. The firm had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. Yamaha Motor had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 8.44%.

YAMHF stock opened at $23.87 on Friday. Yamaha Motor has a 52-week low of $21.03 and a 52-week high of $31.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 1.32.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Yamaha Motor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd.

Yamaha Motor Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of motorcycles, automotive engines, and transportation equipment. It operates through the following segments Land Mobility, Marine Products, Robotics, Financial Services, and Others. The Land Mobility segment offers motorcycle and parts, four-wheel buggies, snowmobiles, and electrically assisted bicycles.

