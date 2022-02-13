Short Interest in SQI Diagnostics Inc. (OTCMKTS:SQIDF) Drops By 97.3%

SQI Diagnostics Inc. (OTCMKTS:SQIDF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 97.3% from the January 15th total of 11,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 65,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS SQIDF opened at $0.15 on Friday. SQI Diagnostics has a 1 year low of $0.11 and a 1 year high of $0.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.14.

About SQI Diagnostics

SQI Diagnostics, Inc is a life sciences and diagnostics company. It develops multiplexed tests and automated systems for customers who need to measure a variety of biomarkers in blood or other common sample types and commercialize proprietary technologies and products for microarray diagnostics. The firm offers solutions to pharmaceutical and biotechnology drug development, human diagnostic testing and animal health diagnostic tests.

