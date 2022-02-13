Starco Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:STCB) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Starco Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:STCB) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 66.7% from the January 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:STCB opened at $0.30 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.46. Starco Brands has a 1 year low of $0.11 and a 1 year high of $1.60.

Get Starco Brands alerts:

About Starco Brands

Starco Brands, Inc engages in the direct response marketing of consumer products through television and/or retail in the United States. It offers products in various categories, including household cleaning, DIY/Hardware, paints, coatings and adhesives, household, hair care, disinfectants, automotive, motorcycle, arts and crafts, personal care cosmetics, personal care FDA, sun care, food, cooking oils, beverages and spirits, and wine.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Starco Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starco Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.