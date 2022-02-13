Avalon Advanced Materials Inc. (OTCMKTS:AVLNF) Short Interest Update

Avalon Advanced Materials Inc. (OTCMKTS:AVLNF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a drop of 73.0% from the January 15th total of 8,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 329,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:AVLNF opened at $0.10 on Friday. Avalon Advanced Materials has a twelve month low of $0.07 and a twelve month high of $0.29. The company has a market cap of $39.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.30 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Avalon Advanced Materials Company Profile

Avalon Advanced Materials, Inc is a mineral exploration and development company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of specialty metal and mineral properties. The firm focuses on metals and mineral deposits including lithium, tantalum, niobium, cesium, indium, gallium, germanium, rare earth elements, yttrium, and zirconium.

