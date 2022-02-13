Avalon Advanced Materials Inc. (OTCMKTS:AVLNF) Short Interest Update

Avalon Advanced Materials Inc. (OTCMKTS:AVLNF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a drop of 73.0% from the January 15th total of 8,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 329,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS:AVLNF opened at $0.10 on Friday. Avalon Advanced Materials has a twelve month low of $0.07 and a twelve month high of $0.29. The company has a market cap of $39.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.30 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.
Avalon Advanced Materials Company Profile
